Friends With Benefits: Former Minister Lands €10,000 Direct Order Months After Resignation

Resigning as a Maltese minister could be a lucrative endeavour after Justyne Caruana landed a €10,000 consultancy months after being booted out from the role.

Times of Malta reports how a notice on last Friday’s government gazette revealed that Caruana, who is still a sitting MP, landed the consultancy with the Water Services Corporation CEO through direct order

Earlier in the year, Caruana was also awarded a one-year €48,000 contract by direct order to provide legal services to the Lands Authority.

Caruana was forced to resign five days after being re-appointed Gozo Minister following revelations that her husband, former Deputy Police Commissioner Silvio Valletta, holidayed and dinned with Yorgen Fenech, the businessman charged in connection of the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

It has since been revealed that Valletta features heavily in state witness Melvin Theuma’s secret recordings, in particular with relation to leaks from the police investigation.

These details included the arrest of the three men charged with carrying out the murder, murder suspect Vince Muscat’s potential pardon, information that their phones were wiretapped, and that Chris Cardona’s number was discovered on the phone of one of Daphne’s killers.

Valletta, who is referred to as “Valletta l-oħxon” in Theuma’s secret recordings of Fenech, was leading the case into the assassination until he was forcibly removed by court order.

He was the one who set up unprecedented briefings with former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and his chief of staff Keith Schembri on the case. The briefings started soon after the murder and continued up until a month before Theuma’s arrest.

What do you think of the consultancy? Comment below