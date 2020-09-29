د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Friends With Benefits: Former Minister Lands €10,000 Direct Order Months After Resignation

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Resigning as a Maltese minister could be a lucrative endeavour after Justyne Caruana landed a €10,000 consultancy months after being booted out from the role.

Times of Malta reports how a notice on last Friday’s government gazette revealed that Caruana, who is still a sitting MP, landed the consultancy with the Water Services Corporation CEO  through direct order

Earlier in the year, Caruana was also awarded a one-year €48,000 contract by direct order to provide legal services to the Lands Authority.

Caruana was forced to resign five days after being re-appointed Gozo Minister following revelations that her husband, former Deputy Police Commissioner Silvio Valletta, holidayed and dinned with Yorgen Fenech, the businessman charged in connection of the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

It has since been revealed that Valletta features heavily in state witness Melvin Theuma’s secret recordings, in particular with relation to leaks from the police investigation.

These details included the arrest of the three men charged with carrying out the murder, murder suspect Vince Muscat’s potential pardon, information that their phones were wiretapped, and that Chris Cardona’s number was discovered on the phone of one of Daphne’s killers.

Valletta, who is referred to as “Valletta l-oħxon” in Theuma’s secret recordings of Fenech, was leading the case into the assassination until he was forcibly removed by court order.

He was the one who set up unprecedented briefings with former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and his chief of staff Keith Schembri on the case. The briefings started soon after the murder and continued up until a month before Theuma’s arrest.

What do you think of the consultancy? Comment below

READ NEXT: 'Was Sweden Right?' Malta’s Child Commissioner Gives Shout-Out To Much-Maligned School Model

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK