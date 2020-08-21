Fresh Statistics Show Construction And Manufacturing Are Malta’s Most Dangerous Industries

New statistics on non-fatal accidents at work have been released for the first half of 2020, showing that construction and manufacturing sectors make up 32% of all non-fatal accidents.

The National Statistics Office published the numbers this morning, showing that 1,108 persons were involved in a non-fatal accident at work during the first half of 2020.

Construction and manufacturing have remained the most dangerous sectors to work in, making up 16.7% and 15.4% of all non-fatal accidents respectively. Transportation and storage followed closely, with 13.8% of accidents occurring in the sector.

The number of total non-fatal accidents has seen a decrease of almost 30% compared to last year’s figures due to the country being on partial lockdown for a large chunk of the year.

Elementary occupations, such as labourers and cleaners, suffer from the largest share of non-fatal workplace accidents at 24.1%. Craft and related trades workers made up 23.3% of all non-fatal accidents.

Three fatal accidents were reported by The Occupational Health and Safety Authority (OHSA) between January and June 2020.

Last month a wall collapse in a Bormla construction site resulted in the death of a worker and left another worker seriously injured.

