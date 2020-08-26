د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

French Marathon Organisers Behind Spray-Painted Red Arrows In Malta And Gozo

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

French marathon organisers have been found responsible for the red arrows spray-painted on stones and rubbles at Majjistral Park and Munxar.

The arrows were sprayed as directional aids for a series of races.

This morning ERA enforcement officers and the Police made the responsible party prove that the markings and signs made were removable by water.

The organisation has been instructed to remove all signs by Friday night, and it seems to be co-operating.

Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) officers together with the Police Force will ensure the complete removal of the signs.

Further action will be considered if the signs are not removed within the stipulated timeframes.

ERA reiterated that organised activities within protected areas under the Environment Protection Act may require a prior permit from the Authority. Organisers are encouraged to consult with ERA to determine whether a permit for their activity is required.

What do you make of this?

READ NEXT: Army Minister Won’t Say When Urine Tests Which Disproved AFM Cocaine Party Claim Were Conducted

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK