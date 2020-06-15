Free Meningitis Vaccine For All Newborns In Malta Starting This Year, Chris Fearne Announces

Newborns in Malta and Gozo will now be administered a free vaccine for meningitis by the department of health.

Health Minister Chris Fearne announced that a vaccine will be made available which will cover all types including A, B,C, W and Y of meningococcal meningitis and will be administered in three doses.

On average, Malta has about 10-15 cases of meningococcal meningitis each year – most of which are found in children and youth who end up in hospital. Once every two to three years, Malta will also record a death from meningitis.

The Maltese government already administers a free vaccine for other types of meningitis; pneumococcus and haemophilus influenza. The new vaccine for meningococcal will cost the government €400 per dose for an outlay of three million euros.

Those who opt for private healthcare can also have the vaccine provided by the department of health but administered by a private doctor.

