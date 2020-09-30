Free Flights Anyone?! Tourism Lobby Boss Tony Zahra Proposes Free Plane Tickets To Boost Winter Months

Ever dreamt of coming to Malta, but could never afford the trip? Well, if a proposal by tourism lobby chief Tony Zahra is taken on, you could be travelling to our sunny islands for free.

This was tabled in an online webinar by Horeca Malta today, where Zahra, who heads the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association, called for free flight tickets to boost the tourism sector ahead of the winter months.

With a ‘second wave’ of COVID-19 hitting Malta in August, forecasted recovery is looking less optimistic than before. To combat this, Zahra suggested that money allocated to the government vouchers scheme could fund this initiative.

He warned that active cases COVID-19 must remain low and controlled in order to resuscitate the tourism industry.

As COVID-19 cases rose, some countries imposed fresh travel restrictions on Malta while local events were barred to mitigate virus transmission.

Hopefully, with new rapid coronavirus tests arriving today, Malta can open up with more efficient measures in place, so we can gather safely in the post-COVID-world.

