Frank Psaila Responds To Caruana Galizia’s Claim That He Was Aware Of Yorgen Fenech’s Impending Arrest

Former PN MEP candidate and former NET journalist Frank Psaila has responded to a claim made by Paul Caruana Galizia that he had previously received information about the police investigation into the murder of his mother, Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Psaila has categorically denied that this was the case and said he immediately went to police headquarters in Floriana to give a statement.

“In connection with what was said this morning in court, that I had information about the investigation into the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, this morning, I went on my own initiative, to the police headquarters to make a statement to investigators Keith Arnaud and Kurt Zahra. I made it clear that I had no information on the investigations. Whatever I know is from what is reported in the media or circulated on social media in the past months.”

Testifying at a public inquiry this morning, Caruana Galizia had included Psaila in a list of people who were privy to Fenech’s impending arrests but who have yet to be questioned by police.