Franco Debono Published 64 Screenshots Showing People Want Him Back At PN As Hundreds Urge Him To Contest

The new potential PN leader is on everyone’s minds, but an unlikely contestant has been receiving a wave of support to rejoin the party, with some even calling for his candidacy. Franco Debono, a criminal lawyer and former Nationalist MP, posted a whopping 64 screenshots of messages calling for him to return to the Nationalist Party. These messages were a selection of hundreds of public messages that encouraged Debono to contest the leadership and return to the party.

Some of these screenshots even show people calling for him to become the new party leader.