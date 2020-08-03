Franco Debono Published 64 Screenshots Showing People Want Him Back At PN As Hundreds Urge Him To Contest
The new potential PN leader is on everyone’s minds, but an unlikely contestant has been receiving a wave of support to rejoin the party, with some even calling for his candidacy.
Franco Debono, a criminal lawyer and former Nationalist MP, posted a whopping 64 screenshots of messages calling for him to return to the Nationalist Party. These messages were a selection of hundreds of public messages that encouraged Debono to contest the leadership and return to the party.
Some of these screenshots even show people calling for him to become the new party leader.
Debono was barred from contesting the 2013 election on the Nationalist Party ticket after voting with the Labour Party against the 2013 budget, resulting in the downfall of the Gonzi government months before a general election.
This followed a longstanding dispute between Debono and the Gonzi administration after the then MP had proposed a raft of institutional and constitutional reforms which were ignored by his party. Since then, several of those reforms have been enshrined into law, including a recent constitutional amendment through which the President of the Republic will be chosen by Parliament.