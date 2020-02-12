Francis Zammit Dimech Appointed Interim PN Secretary-General

PN Stalwart Francis Zammit Dimech has been appointed to the party’s interim Secretary-General.

The role has been vacant ever since Clyde Puli announced he would be resigning from the role during a political crisis that has engulfed the PN.

Zammit Dimech was approved for the post by 56 votes to six, and 11 abstentions.

Zammit Dimech is undoubtedly linked to PN’s old guard, having served as an MP between 1987 and 2017, also serving as a minister at points.

During last night’s meeting, the PN Executive discussed a proposal put forward by Louis Galea, who is heading the party reform, which calls for party officials who had their term extended to 31st March be terminated now for new officials to oversee the planned change.

This included the Administrative Council President (Carmelo Mifsud Bonnici), the Executive Council President (Alex Perici Calascione), the International Secretary (Roselyn Borg Knight), and the Treasurer (unoccupied).

The elections are reportedly taking place on Saturday.

The change was forced onto the party after embattled PN Leader Adrian Delia began facing renewed calls for his resignation after a tense meeting with the PN Parliamentary Group.

The fallout has been tremendous, with Puli, Deputy Leader Robert Arrigo, and General Council President all stepping down; while rebels MP call for serious changes in the party’s leadership.