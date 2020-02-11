Francis Zammit Dimech And Ċensu Galea Tipped To Contest For Top PN Posts With Executive Discussing Elections For Key Roles

Nationalist Party stalwarts Francis Zammit Dimech and Ċensu Galea are expected to contest some of the party’s top posts following a swathe of recent resignations, sources have told Lovin Malta.

This evening, the PN Executive will be discussing a proposal put forward by Louis Galea, who is heading the party reform, which calls for party officials who had their term extended to 31st March be terminated now for new officials to oversee the planned change.

This includes the Secretary-General (formerly held by Clyde Puli), the Administrative Council President (Carmelo Mifsud Bonnici), the Executive Council President (Alex Perici Calascione), the International Secretary (Roselyn Borg Knight), and the Treasurer (unoccupied).

No decisions on the roles will be contested tonight. The council will simply decide on when the elections will take place.

Sources have told Lovin Malta that Zammit Dimech could contest the post of Secretary-General, which was freed up after Clyde Puli’s resignation.

Meanwhile, the newsroom has received conflicting reports on Ċensu Galea, with some saying he will contest the Administrative Council role. In contrast, others have said he could contest for General Council President, following Kristy Debono’s resignation.

Galea had contested Debono for the post back in November 2017.

The General Council President is one of the few critical roles in the party that is elected by the General Council and not the Executive.

Sources who spoke to Lovin Malta said Louis Galea, who is heading the PN’s reform, is leading the plan. However, some have questioned whether the pair will just be more of the same and fail to give the party the youthful spark it needs.

Others have dismissed this suggestion, saying that the pair enjoy support on both sides of the party’s internal divide and that their ages are just an indication that they will be holding transitory roles.

The move, they explained, is a compromise between factions to move the party forward.

Other names being touted for the roles are from the PN’s young guns, with Mark Anthony Sammut and MZPN’s Joseph Grech. However, there are fears that they do not enjoy the broader support of the executive and general council to be elected to the role.

When it comes to Louis Galea’s role in the change, some sources warned that he is merely trying to take over the party, while pointing out that his proposed reform has failed to kick off.

Whatever happens, the new elections should buy embattled PN Leader Adrian Delia some time. He has been facing calls for his resignation ever since a tense meeting with the PN Parliamentary Group.

The fallout has been tremendous, with Puli, Deputy Leader Robert Arrigo, and General Council President all stepping down; while rebels MP call for serious changes in the party’s leadership.