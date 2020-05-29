Francesca Zahra Asks For Peace And To Be Left Alone, Thanks Everyone Who Has Supported Her

Speaking to Lovin Malta, Francesca Zahra’s family said Francesca also wanted to thank all the people who have reached out to her to show support and empathise with her. Francesca said this meant a lot to her as she battled depression following her video becoming a national meme.

A 27-year-old police constable caught in the middle of a national debate after she recorded a video of herself dancing in uniform has gently asked to be left alone and for peace and quiet for her family.

Zahra’s life turned upside down when Floriana FC was handed the Premier League in an unprecedented decision.

As crowds gathered on the Granaries, the public reacted strongly to perceived inaction to disperse the crowds.

Soon enough, someone had combined her dancing video with videos of Floriana fans celebrating. Since becoming the face of police inaction, she’s been having suicidal thoughts and her family life has been thrown into the air.

She is now being investigated by the police for the video, which her family says was never posted to TikTok, but was sent to a WhatsApp group before being leaked.

Over 5,400 people have signed a petition calling her Francesca not to face disciplinary actions. Her family await the outcome.

