Fourth Cruise Ship Joins Floating Detention Flotilla After 75 Migrants Rescued By Maltese Forces

A fourth cruise boat is being rented to house migrants rescued in Maltese waters after 75 people were found last night by the Armed Forces of Malta.

The fourth vessel, the Jade, belongs to Supreme Cruises. It will now join three Captain Morgan ships currently floating one nautical mile outside of Maltese waters to join a growing flotilla that 425 migrants now call their temporary home.

The first three boats were being rented for €3,000 a day by the Maltese government, who launched this novel approach to tackling the migration crisis after years of receiving little help from the European Union.