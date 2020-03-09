Fourth Case Of Coronavirus Found In Malta

د . إAEDSRر . س

A fourth person has been found to be suffering from the coronavirus just days after the first three cases were confirmed in Malta, the government has said.

The fourth case of the coronavirus has been confirmed in a foreign man who recently travelled to northern Italy. The man, who lives in Malta, is reportedly in good health.

The government has appealed for calm and for everyone to act responsibly as there is no need for alarm.

Malta has suspended certain flight routes and increased measures to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The first three confirmed cases, a young Italian girl and her parents, are currently in quarantine.

If you believe you are suffering from the coronavirus following the following guidelines:

Stay indoors and avoid contact with other people, as you would with the flu.

Do not go to Mater Dei, the emergency department, health centres, private clinics, or pharmacies. Stay home and call the public health authority’s helpline 111.

You can call +356 21324086 for advice.

Avoid calling 112 unless it is a real emergency. That emergency line is crucial in saving lives in peril, and having it be flooded with calls on the coronavirus could have fatal consequences.

