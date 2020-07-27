Fourteen-Year-Old Boy Rushed To Hospital After Diving Onto Rocks In Tigne’

A 14-year-old boy has been taken to the Mater Dei’s emergency ward after being grievously injured while jumping from Tigne’ Point in Sliema, police have said.

At around 3pm today, the boy is believed to have attempted to dive into the sea and instead hit some rocks.

Emergency responders, including from the Civil Protection Department were called onto the scene where they assisted the boy before taking him for medical assistance.

He was confirmed to be grievously injured after arriving at Mater Dei.

In a separate incident this afternoon, a 51-year-old motorist from Swieqi was injured in a collision in Swieqi. The collision happened at around 2.45pm and also involved a 35-year-old man from St Paul’s Bay.

What do you think of these incidents?