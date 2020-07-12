Four UK Festivals Bringing Everything From DnB To Grime To Techno To Malta This Summer

Four new festivals are set to come to Malta for the first time ever. The festivals feature massive bills filled with legendary international and UK artists in a series of genres, from techno to house to bass, hip hop, drum and bass and even grime. The events vary in size and style but will see some massive tunes and names hitting the island right in the middle of the Maltese summer – check them out below.

1. Escape To The Island UK hip hop and grime 28th to 30th August

“Malta is going to be absolutely poppin’ this August!⁣ Three days of pure madness in the sun! The only place in the world you can see the best in live UK rap. You don’t want to be stuck at home with FOMO for this one!”

2. Rhythm + Waves Festival Drum and bass 4th to 6th September

“Rhythm + Waves is a brand new music festival coming to the beautiful island of Malta this September, setting up for three days to celebrate the biggest and best in bassline culture alongside the likes of Andy C, Chase & Status and Wilkinson. This essential summer weekend for any drum and bass lover will be spread across many stages, sights and more at the Gianpula Village.”

3. The BPM Festival House and techno 11th to 13th September

“Global dance music leaders The BPM’s latest project takes them to the sunny shores of Malta this September for three days of genre-bending beats. After announcing the brand new The BPM Festival: Malta last month, now the festival has released their first wave lineup.”

4. Back.In The Future Old-skool rave and garage 29th to 30th August

“Bringing together an unprecedented lineup of rave figureheads and soundsystem giants, Back In The Future will be the sun-kissed summer moment that we have all been waiting for, with the biggest and best in underground culture with old skool, garage, grime, d&b, jungle, reggae and much more – it’s the ideal cocktail for Summer 2020.” These festivals will be running between August and September 2020, and might hint at a future where more and more international festivals begin looking at Malta as their party island. Cover photo left: Chase and Status Cover photo centre: Nina Kraviz Cover photo right: Goldie

Which festival are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments below

READ NEXT: PN Executive Committee Meeting Called For Tuesday Amid Leadership Crisis