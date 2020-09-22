Four People, Including A Homeless American, Arrested Over Floriana Beating

Four men have been arrested in relation to the shocking daylight beating and robbery of a Maltese man, three of whom are homeless.

The four men, who are all from different countries, were remanded in custody and brought before Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras on charges that they attacked and robbed three people, among them two elderly people, in Sa Maison Gardens, Floriana, on the 19th and 20th September.

Three of the aggressors are homeless – unemployed 27-year-old William Kelly Harrison from the USA, 30-year-old Deko Susanto from Indonesia, and 33-year-old Privilege Mupumhidzi from Zimbabwe.

A fourth man, 28-year-old Ahmed Ali Salah Lawan from Libya, lives in Żurrieq.

One of their victims, Emmanuel Zammit, was forced to seek medical treatment after the men reportedly approached him by asking for a cigarette, before beating him and robbing his cash and mobile. He was left covered in blood with a gash on his cheek and a black eye.

In court, prosectors explained how a number of people had made reports to the police over being robbed by a group of men around the same time.

After arresting the first three men, they then found out that a foreigner had also been robbed the night before, and the fourth person’s name, Deko Susanto, was mentioned during interrogation.

All four men said they were not guilty to the charges and did not request bail since they had no home address.

Cover photo insets: iNews Malta

