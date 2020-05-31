Four People Charged And 43 Fined Over Mass Football Celebrations In Floriana

Four people have been charged and another 43 fined for their involvement in mass celebrations of Floriana FC’s league victory amid strict COVID-19 restrictions.

Police confirmed with Lovin Malta that two persons were charged for organising an activity without the necessary permits. They could be fined €3,000.

One person was charged with threatening a public officer, obstructing the street and disobeying police orders. Another was charged obstructing the street with his vehicle

Forty-three people were fined for people in groups of six or more. Current rules dictate that anyone found gathering in a group of more than six people should be fined €100.

Video footage showed hundreds of fans descend on the granaries in Floriana like wildfire, spurring reactions of shock, anger and disappointment at those who so blatantly ignored COVID-19 protocols in favour of a football win.

Fans hugged, sang and gathered atop cars together as they celebrated winning the league for the first time in nearly three decades.

The celebrations were widely criticised by front liners, celebrities and economic institutions. While fines were not immediately dished out, officers said they were reviewing footage to determine who broke the rules.

What do you think of the fines? Comment below