Four People Arrested In Major Days-Long Operation To Find Weed In A Maltese Field

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic and migration crisis, Malta’s police force is focusing its energies on finding as much cannabis as they can as they announce the second cannabis bust in two days.

An operation that included several members of the Anti-Drug squad, the Dog Section, the local Ħamrun police and even the local Mosta police have spent days tracking some weed, police said.

This included detailed searches of homes, fields, farms and even some vehicles in the areas of Ħamrun, Rabat and Mosta.

After the major joint effort from no less than four separate departments, police arrested four people – three men in their 20s from Rabat and Mosta and a 55-year-old woman from Mosta. They were found with 3kg of what is suspected to be weed.

These busts come the same week that cannabis lobby group ReLeaf warned authorities that the tens of thousands of people who have used cannabis in Malta stand to suffer as supplies dwindle due to fewer importations.

Since then, the police force has celebrated making two cannabis busts.