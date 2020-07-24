Four More Cases Of Hate Crime Are Currently Under Investigation By Malta Police

Out of 185 reports to the Hate Crimes and Speech Unit, 14 have been flagged for investigation by police.

The figure rose from 10 cases, a mere 5% of reports made in the year, as previously reported by Lovin Malta.

This does not include cases that were closed during the year.

Reports of hate crime and hate speech spiked last month following the anti-racism protests held in Valletta, which was met by an anti-migrant counter-rally.

One of the protestors is set to be charged in court following footage showing him making a nazi salute during the demonstration.

Malta’s Hate Crime and Speech Unit received 78 reports last month, nearly eight times what had been reported in the first half of May.

Malta has some of the highest amounts of online hate speech in the EU, with a 2018 Eurobarometer reporting more than half of Maltese saying that hate speech was the illegal content they were most likely to encounter accidentally online.

New police commissioner Angelo Gafa has pledged to establish a dedicated unit within the police force to streamline cases relating to hate crime.

