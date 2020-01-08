Four Men Arrested During Late Night Drug Raid In Fgura

Four men were arrested last night in a late-night raid in Cospicua Street in Fgura undertaken by the Anti-Drug Police Squad.

The four men are allegedly believed to have “trafficked drugs” according to the police. They are all aged between 30 and 67 years old, and three of them are Maltese, with the fourth being Tunisian.

In the raid, police were able to find small sachets with traces of heroin and cocaine in them. They also found a block of cannabis resin and other drug-related paraphernalia.