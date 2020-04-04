Four Maltese Newspapers Join Calls On Prime Minister To Not Open This Year’s Spring Hunting Season

Four local newspapers have joined the 10 NGPs calling on Prime Minister Robert Abela to not open this year’s Spring Hunting season, Birdlife Malta has revealed.

While the government has urged social distancing at every corner and even imposed a 100 euro on any public gatherings of more than three persons. However, Following approval from the Health Authorities, the proposed hunting season will open between 10th and 30th April, similar to 2019.

Bars, restaurants, shops, hairdressers, are some of the few industries that have been forced to a complete standstill because of the COVID-19 outbreak. It seems the same levels of precaution do not apply to hunting in Malta.

“Amid the COVID-19 crisis where all of society is asked to stay indoors unless exceptionally necessary, it is outrageous that the Government will be allowing thousands of hunters to go out to hunt in spring,” Birdlife said.

Now Times of Malta, Malta Today, The Malta Independent, and Illum have joined NGOs calls to ensure this year’s season is closed.

The final decision on whether the spring hunting season opens or not will now be taken by Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia.

Enforcement of hunting laws has always been a major issue in Malta. However, with the police’s Administrative Law Enforcement unit, which oversees hunting regulations, now tasked with enforcing COVID-19 measures, there are concerns that the situation will only worsen.

Last week, two birds of prey were illegally shot down in just 24 hours. Just over a fortnight before that, authorities had saved 23 captive protected birds when illegal trapping was uncovered by BirdLife on government-owned land.