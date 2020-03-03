Four Arrested In Connection With Building Collapse That Claimed Miriam Pace’s Life

د . إAEDSRر . س

Police have arrested four persons in connection with the negligent homicide of Miriam Pace, who died after her home, which neighbours a construction site, collapsed.

The Times of Malta has reported that the four are facing potential charges, namely negligently causing the death of Pace, who is a wife and a mother of two.

The site’s architect, Roderick Camillieri, who is also a shareholder in the development spent the night in custody; as did two unnamed contractors and the site technical officer.

Pace’s lifeless body was discovered beneath the rubble at 10 pm last night. A magisterial inquiry was immediately opened.

Her home on  Triq Joseph Abela Scolaro, Santa Venera had collapsed almost eight hours earlier, with police confirming this was a result of works at a nearby construction site.

The site is owned by a development consortium, MCZMC Developers Limited.

The company is made up of Malcolm Mallia, Matthias Mallia, Elton Joseph Caruana, Amanda Muscat, Christopher Zarb, Simon Zarb, and the construction site’s architect Roderick Camilleri.

Mallia is also a council member of the MDA. He has since been suspended from his role.

