Former Times Journalist Ivan Camilleri Sues Saviour Balzan For Libel Over Alleged Tip-Off To Yorgen Fenech

Former Times of Malta journalist Ivan Camilleri has sued MaltaToday’s managing editor Saviour Balzan for libel over a report that he had tipped Yorgen Fenech the day before his botched escape from Portomaso.

In a statement by his lawyer Peter Fenech, Camilleri categorically denied that he had tipped off Fenech in any way.

“As stated in my earlier public statement last December 19, I wish to take this opportunity to re-iterate that ‘I have never discussed, spoken to or otherwise communicated with Mr Yorgen Fenech on the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.’ This could not even happen since I had no such information,” the statement reads.

“I reiterate my full disposal to the relative authorities to give or make any possible clarifications on what is being alleged in my regard, not least, by my former employer.”

Last December, during the compilation of evidence against Fenech over the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, Homicide Inspector Keith Arnaud revealed that he had discovered a potential tip-off from a journalist on Fenech’s mobile phone.

MaltaToday then reported that this journalist was Ivan Camilleri and that Yorgen Fenech had sent a message to his uncle, Ray Fenech, naming a certain ‘Ivan’ who warned him of police interest.

This prompted Times of Malta to sack Camilleri, one of its most senior journalists.