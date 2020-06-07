Ex-Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar Expected To Be Questioned Over Caruana Galizia Murder Tip-Off

A controversial former police commissioner is expected to be called in for questioning following the discovery of more recordings belonging to murder middleman-turned state witness Melvin Theuma.

The recordings, which concern the plot to murder Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, indicate that former police commissioner Lawrence Cutajar may have tipped Theuma off about his impending arrest, the Times of Malta reported.

These concerns were raised after Europol experts found new recordings on Theuma’s computer.

These recordings were believed to have been deleted by Theuma, but have now been recovered according to one source, while another source told the Times that it was Theuma who had actually told investigators about them.

In the recordings, Theuma is heard telling someone that he had just been informed that Cutajar, who was commissioner at the time, had met a close friend of his, a man named Edwin “Il-Ġojja” Brincat.

While it is unknown what was said, it is being reported that one theory is that Cutajar may have sent word of Theuma’s upcoming arrest via Brincat who is now being suspected of being a middleman himself. The arrest was originally planned for 16th November 2019.

Brincat had yet to be called in for questioning.

Speaking to the media, Cutajar said he was unaware of the recordings, and said he hadn’t been called in by authorities. He denied any wrongdoing and said he would give his version of events.

The investigation into the Caruana Galizia murder continues tomorrow as Theuma returns to court in what may be his last time taking the stand.

Just last week, his testimony led to new concerns being raised about the involvement of Labour deputy leader Chris Cardona, following the revelations that, among other things, Cardona allegedly suffered an overdose due to the worry over the murder plot.

Cardona denied the claims in an interview with Lovin Malta.

