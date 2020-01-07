Former Police Commissioner: ‘I Would Never Reveal Information About An Investigation To Prime Minister’

Former Police Commissioner John Rizzo was bemused by the suggestion that he would have informed any sitting Prime Minister of crucial details about an investigation, telling the public inquiry into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia he would never have done so.

Unlike Rizzo, both former Deputy Commissioner Silvio Valletta and current Chief Homicide Inspector Keith Arnaud had kept both Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, and his former Chief of Staff Keith Schembri informed about progress into the investigation into the assassination.

As confirmed under oath, Arnaud informed Muscat and Schembri of the imminent arrests of the three men charged with carrying out the murder the very same day Yorgen Fenech acquired the same information.

Meanwhile, Arnaud has also told the court that he kept the pair regularly updated till latest October 2019, just a month before the arrests of middleman Melvin Theuma and Fenech.

Arnaud has revealed that both Schembri and Muscat were aware of Fenech and Theuma’s involvement by October 2018.

In the same public inquiry, Rizzo also gave a damning testimony when it came to the investigative powers of the police force.

When it came to the Panama Papers scandal, which went ignored by the police until Simon Busuttil forced through a criminal inquiry, Rizzo said he would have investigated the claims immediately.

“The police are obliged to investigate every case whether it is a complaint, an anonymous request, or report. As I said with the oil scandal, I started the second I saw the newspaper report. It is my duty to investigate a criminal claim, regardless of who it is or where it comes from,” he told the court.