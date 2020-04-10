Former PN MP: I Ignored Public Relations Advice To Keep My New Malta Developers’ Association Job A Secret

“It wasn’t an easy decision at all and I was well aware of the conspiracy theories and bad-mouthing that would be floating around,” Portelli said on Lovin Malta’s talk show #CovidCalls yesterday. “In fact, a friend of mine who is a professional PR expert had actually advised me to take the role but only publish it after a lapse of six months because by then people would have come to terms with me no longer being an MP and would accept it.”

Former Nationalist MP Marthese Portelli has said she turned down professional PR advice to keep her new job at the Malta Developers’ Association a secret, despite being aware of the “conspiracy theories” that the announcement was going to trigger.

“I am not the type to play this sort of chess, what is wrong now should be wrong in six months’ time and what is right in six months’ time should be right now.”

Portelli, who used to shadow the planning and environment portfolios as an MP, was last month announced as the MDA’s first director-general, shortly after she resigned her parliamentary seat.

She said the MDA had specifically approached her for the job because of her consistency when speaking about the sector as an MP, because of her legal knowledge on planning laws, and because she isn’t a developer herself.

“They were very clear with my brief, which is based on four main areas: to modernise the MDA to reflect its growth, to grow the industry in a new framework that respects our way of living and the environment, to push government to have a better trained workforce, and to push for better regulation and enforcement across the board.”

“Everyone stands to benefit from a level playing field.”