Former PN Mayor Will Run For Labour Party Deputy Leader If Door Is Left Open For Serving MPs

A former PN Mayor could be the Labour Party’s next Deputy Leader after Ian Castaldi Paris confirmed with Lovin Malta that he’s interested in running for the post.

“I want to make it clear that I agree with the proposal that the Deputy Leader should focus on party matters and not be open to serving MPs. However, if the door is left open for us to run I will take the opportunity,” Castaldi Paris said.

The Labour Party kicked off its official process to elect its next deputy leader after the embattled former Economy Minister Chris Cardona stepped down yesterday.

Castaldi Paris was elected to parliament in May after taking Cardona’s parliamentary seat in a casual election.

He is a former PN mayor of Lija and former President of PN’s college of local councillors. He resigned from the party in 2014, switching allegiances a year later. He was later made Chairman of Identity Malta.

Castaldi Paris is the second former PN figure to get elected to parliament on the PL ticket over the last year after Jean Claude Micallef took EU Commissioner Helena Dalli’s spot in a casual election.

