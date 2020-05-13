Former PN Mayor Is The Labour Party’s Newest MP After Ian Castaldi Paris Wins Casual Election

د . إAEDSRر . س

A former PN Mayor is taking Labour MP Chris Cardona’s seat in parliament after Ian Castaldi Paris won the casual election for the post.

Castaldi Paris beat Rachel Tua, a former Labour equal opportunities secretary and Mosta councillor, to the post.

Castaldi Paris is a former PN mayor of Lija and former President of PN’s college of local councillors. He resigned from the party in 2014, switching allegiances a year later. He was later made Chairman of Identity Malta.

He is the second former PN figure to get elected to parliament on the PL ticket over the last year after Jean Claude Micallef took EU Commissioner Helena Dalli’s spot in a casual election.

Former Economy Minister Chris Cardona has resigned MP but will maintain his position as the Labour Party’s deputy leader for party affairs. 

What do you think of Malta’s newest MP? Comment below

 

 

