Former PN Mayor Ian Castaldi Paris Could Take Chris Cardona’s Seat Saying He’s ‘100% Running’

A former PN Mayor could be taking Labour MP Chris Cardona’s seat in parliament after Ian Castaldi Paris confirmed he is “100% running” in the casual election for the post.

Castaldi Paris is a former PN mayor of Lija and former President of PN’s college of local councillors. He resigned from the party in 2014, switching allegiances a year later. He was later made Chairman of Identity Malta.

Castaldi Paris is just one of two candidates who can run for the seat. Each other candidate running on the district ended up winning a seat in Parliament (Minister Edward Scicluna, Minister Edward Zammit Lewis Rosianne Cutajar, and Alex Muscat).

His potential competitor will be Rachel Tua. Castaldi Paris scored 232 first count votes to Rachel Tua’s 174. They were the first two PL candidates to drop during vote counting.

Former Economy Minister Chris Cardona has confirmed with Lovin Malta that he is set to resign as MP but will maintain his position as the Labour Party’s deputy leader for party affairs. He is set to resign tomorrow.