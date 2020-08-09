Former PN Electoral Head Warns Of Data Breach As Tesserati Contact Numbers Leaked To Newspaper

Angelito Scibberas, erstwhile head of the Nationalist Party’s Electoral Commission, has warned of a serious data breach after the contact numbers of PN paid-up members (tesserati) were leaked to MaltaToday and used to conduct a survey.

Today, MaltaToday published a survey among tesserati which gauged the popularity of PN leader Adrian Delia and leader candidate Bernard Grech ahead of this summer’s leadership election.

It found that Grech vastly outperformed Delia in every cohort of PN voter, no matter their residence, age, gender or level of education.

Yet the survey was made possible after the newspaper was “leaked an anonymised PN membership list that had contact numbers and the locality of residence”.