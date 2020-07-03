Former One Journalist Ramona Attard Puts Her Name In The Hat For Role Of Labour Party President

Ramona Attard has nominated herself for the position of President of the Labour Party following news that current President Daniel Micallef will be contesting the seat of Deputy Leader.

Attard, who was once a journalist for One News and communications officer to former prime minister Joseph Muscat, took to Facebook to announce her decision to run for the position.

“With a determination to do more for the values ​​of social justice and equality, I have just submitted my nomination for the post of President of the Labour Party,” she said.

Attard’s nomination has been endorsed by Guza Cassar as well as Alison Zerafa Civelli – the sister of Lydia Abela, the Prime Minister’s wife.

“I’m proud that the Prime Minister has called for the wider participation of women in the leadership of the party. So, after serving in the Labour Party media and eventually in the communications team in the prime minister’s office, I now offer my full commitment to the post of President.”

Earlier today, President of the Labour Party Daniel Micallef announced that he would be contesting the role of Deputy Leader, leaving his current role up for grabs.

“I look forward to working hand in hand with Labour Party volunteers, workers, members and activists to further renew the Labour Party with a view to continuing to do good in the lives of Maltese and Gozitans,” she ended.

