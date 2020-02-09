Former MEP Calls For Pardon Of ‘Lying’ Middleman In Caruana Galizia Murder To Be Revoked After Former Judge Named In Covert Bail Request

A former Labour Party MEP is calling for the pardon granted to the middleman in Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination to be revoked after her husband, a former judge, was named during a court sitting.

In two separate Facebook posts, Marlene Mizzi said that middleman Melvin Theuma and murder suspect Yorgen Fenech were being treated as “exponents of gospel truth” after claims that former Judge Antonio Mizzi was involved in an attempted covert bail request for the three men who allegedly carried out the murder.

“PRESIDENTIAL PARDON = LICENCE TO LIE . TAKE IT AWAY FROM MELVIN THEUMA. HE IS LYING,” Marlene Mizzi wrote.

Her statements came after Arnold Cassola called on the Commissioner for the Administration of Justice to investigate the claim.

In court, Theuma has discussed a meeting with a certain Kenneth Camillieri, a former security guard of former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, who revealed that the men would soon be granted bail and would need one million euro each.

Theuma, who was granted a presidential pardon on condition that he provides a true testimony, believed that Muscat’s former chief of staff Keith Schembri sent Camillieri. However, he has told the court that he cannot be sure.

A recorded conversation of Theuma and Fenech shows the pair discussing the claim, and Mizzi is named.

According to Theuma, the bail request was meant to happen on the 22nd of a particular month in 2018. However, there is no corresponding sitting for any such date in that year.

Judge Mizzi did oversee bail requests for Vince Muscat, Alfred Degiorgio, and George Degiorgio. They were denied each time.

In response, Mizzi said:

“Two CRIMINALS speaking about a judge of known impeccable integrity, over a 38-year carrier in the judiciary, suddenly become exponents of gospel truth.”

“Criminal Yorgen Fenech has nothing to lose now. He is probably facing a deserved life in jail ….and he will try to bring down as many people with him as possible – MUORE SANSONE E TUTTI I FILISTEI “

“Criminal Melvin Theuma is repeating what Yorgen has told him when Yorgen wanted to calm down Melvin – the man who knew of Fenech’s and the 3 executioners’ heinous crime – by lying to him about the fact that the judge was spoken to, so that bail is given !!”

“The same judge WHO DENIED THEM BAIL is extraneous in all of this dishonesty and ignorant and co pelts unaware of all these lies by two criminals trying to cover their asses !!”

“But you get the ‘veteran politician’ Arnold Cassola ( read failed loser ) – a man who was ALWAYS REJECTED by the electorate, as well as by his own Party, because he never instilled a sense of trust and credibility – to call for the investigation of the judge. Unbelievable !!”

“Perhaps Cassola is trying to remain on the political radar by being himself….. i.e. a seriously NOT credible person who lacks proper insight … or what ??

THIS DISGUSTING MATTER WILL NOT STOP HERE !”