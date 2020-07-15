Former Delia Loyalists Voted Against The Embattled Leader During Last Night’s Confidence Vote

Executive council members long thought to be some of Adrian Delia’s closest associates went against the embattled PN Leader during yet another confidence vote.

Well-informed sources told Lovin Malta that an MP formerly loyal to Delia even shed tears when telling him that he had lied to the entire party. Delia’s deputies and current allies reportedly did not utter a word during this period.

Rather than take the advice of the executive council on the chin, sources said that Delia went on the offensive, attacking everyone in the room, naming some outright. Still, sources said he was not backed up by any executive council members.

Infamous WhatsApp conversations between Delia and Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech were also raised during the meeting.

Sources said that Delia was asked point-blank by several executive council members whether the messages were real. Delia reportedly deflected and failed to deny the claim.

By the end of the evening, 47 members voted against Delia, while 36 voted in favour of him and one abstained. However, Delia insisted that he had no intention of resigning, saying that the vote was simply a declaration.

What happens next is all up in the air. Delia has insisted that according to party statute the general council, the organ which technically has the power to remove him, cannot have a confidence vote for two years once a similar vote is taken. A vote was taken a year ago in the wake of the MEP and local council elections, which Delia won decisively.

Sources have suggested that the council would still be able to open up a leadership race, while others said the statute being quoted by Delia is only applicable after the next general election.

Louis Galea, the man brought in by Delia to lead the party’s reform, has since called for him to step down, backing former Prime Minister Lawrence Gonzi‘s calls for a leadership election. Gonzi had done the same when facing a leadership crisis in 2012.

It is still unclear whether a leadership election will be called. However, with the majority of the PN parliamentary group and the executive council voting against Delia, it seems to be a likely eventuality.

