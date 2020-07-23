Form Identifying Contractor And Site Technical Officer Of Fatal Bormla Collapse Is Missing

A responsibility form which would identify the contractor and site technical officer of the Bormla site where a collapse claimed the life of a construction worker and left another injured is missing from the Planning Authority website.

Submitting the responsibility form, which is typically publicly available on the PA website, is a legal obligation.

So far, all that is known is that the application for the project, which would have seen the demolishment of disused dwellings to construct a guest house, was submitted by Kenneth Caruana along with architect Duncan Muscat.

Heavy machinery pictured on-site has since raised concerns that the method statement was not followed to the letter.

Police have so far confirmed that the wall collapsed at around 8am at Sqaq L-Erwieħ, leaving a migrant worker dead and a Maltese man injured. Investigations are on-going and a magisterial inquiry has been opened.

This is the second collapse to claim a life in 2020 after Miriam Pace died when her home, which neighboured an excavation site, came tumbling down. Four men, including the project’s architect and excavator, have been charged over the incident.

However, there are countless other construction workers who die every year. According to the figures, it is the most deadly industry in Malta.

Last year, a series of collapses forced the government to act. However, many warn that changes have been superficial, with the Chamber of Architects’ Andre Pizzuto telling Lovin Daily that amateurs still occupy the industry.

