Forget Popcorn: You Still Need To Wear Masks In Malta’s Cinema

Bad news for popcorn addicts: you’ll still need to wear your masks whilst catching the latest movie at the cinema.

This Friday, cinemas will be allowed to reopen again, but with certain mitigation measures in place, of course.

Besides the usual temperature checks and right to refusal of entry for those with respiratory symptoms and hand sanitiser, staff and all patrons must wear their masks at all times inside the premises, including during the screening of films.

However, bars will still be allowed to serve food and drink.

For 3-D screenings, reusable 3-D glasses are no longer permitted.

While the government is set to lift the ban of more than six people in a group outdoors as of Friday, the guidelines for indoor cinemas and theatres states that only groups of up to six can sit close together, with the exception of families with children and people from the same household.

Cinema establishments must also ensure that audiences are seated in such a way that each seated group maintains social distancing of at least 2m from other seated groups.

