€100 Vouchers Given Out Via Electoral Register ‘For Security Reasons’, Residence Permit Holders Will Be Added

Malta’s government clarified who would be eligible for a €100 voucher amidst controversy that foreigners were being discriminated against.

“It must be clarified that, for security reasons, the government will be using the General Election Electoral Register that includes the absolute majority of residents in our country,” the Maltese government said today.

They said that addresses found on this register would be where vouchers would be sent.

“This voucher represents money (not a cheque) that can be spent directly in qualifying establishments in our country,” they continued. “That is why the government needed to find a secure system to hand out this voucher, in a similar way that voting documents are handed out.”

They went on to say that alongside this register, there are “a number” of confirmed residence document holders according to Identity Malta who will qualify for these vouchers.

“These persons will also receive the €100 voucher that is set to be given out in the coming days,” they said.

The €100, which will be sent in five €20 individual vouchers, will be delivered via Maltapost.

The news that foreigners living in Malta were not eligible for the vouchers, which are meant to boost the economy, was met with anger and disbelief. Since then, a petition was started and a restaurant announced it would be offering a 50% discount to foreigners dining at their store.

What do you think of this reason?