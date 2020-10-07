Foreign Man Crushed While Unloading Iron Plates In Mġarr
A man has died after sheets of iron plates fell on him in Mġarr.
The man, who has yet to be identified but whom police believe is a foreigner, was unloading iron plates at 5.30pm when, for some unknown reason, they fell on him.
Police and a medical team were called onto the scene at Triq il-Haddedin and the man was administered first aid.
Unfortunately, he was certified dead on the spot.
An investigation has been launched in the tragic incident.
