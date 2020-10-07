د . إAEDSRر . س

Foreign Man Crushed While Unloading Iron Plates In Mġarr

A man has died after sheets of iron plates fell on him in Mġarr.

The man, who has yet to be identified but whom police believe is a foreigner, was unloading iron plates at 5.30pm when, for some unknown reason, they fell on him.

Police and a medical team were called onto the scene at Triq il-Haddedin and the man was administered first aid.

Unfortunately, he was certified dead on the spot.

An investigation has been launched in the tragic incident.

