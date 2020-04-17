Foreign Affairs Minister Points Finger At ‘Indifferent’ EU After Death Of Five Asylum Seekers On Boat That Was Denied Entry Into Malta

Foreign Affairs Minister Evarist Bartolo has pointed the finger at the EU for showing indifference to Malta’s requests to help during the migrant crisis.

In a lengthy Facebook post, Bartolo claimed that since 2005, around 21,850 migrants had come to Malta, pinning the blame on human traffickers.

He said that of those 21,850, around 5,120 had been repatriated. The bulk of those went to the USA and not the EU.

“We have seen more solidarity from the US than from the EU.”

Bartolo made a clear distinction between the PN and PL administrations – providing figures that showed that the number of arrivals had slightly dropped. However, Bartolo makes no mention as to the three years Malta held a controversial agreement with Italy that saw single-digit boat arrivals.

At no point in the post does the Foreign Affairs Minister refer to the 21,000 people as asylum seekers or refugees, their legal status.