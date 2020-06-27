For The First Time, Six Maltese Newsrooms Represented On Journalists’ Institute Council

Journalists from six Maltese newsrooms have been appointed to the council of Malta’s journalism institute (IĠM), the largest representation of Maltese media in the IĠM’s history.

Lovin Malta’s own Julian Bonnici will sit on the council, as will Times of Malta’s Claire Caruana, Newsbook’s Sylvana Debono, TVM’s Nigel Mifsud, The Malta Independent’s Neil Camilleri and NET’s Christine Amaira.

Veteran sports journalist Charles Camenzuli, photographer Domenic Aquilina and former journalist Mario Schiavone will also sit on the council, while the President of the Malta Sport Journalists Association Sandro Micallef will be a non-voting member.

With three women in the Council, this is the largest female representation ever held by the IĠM Council in its 30 years of existence.

Mifsud will be general secretary and Schiavone will be treasurer, while the president will be selected at the council’s first meeting.