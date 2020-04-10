Food Courier Robbed At Knifepoint As He Dropped Off Order In Żabbar

د . إAEDSRر . س

A food courier was robbed at knifepoint as he tried to drop off food at a destination in Żabbar.

At 1.45am this morning, the deliveryman reported that he had been robbed at Triq il-Ġiżimina, Żabbar. The man, who was on his bike, had arrived at his destination with the order in hand when two men approached him to pick up the order.

When he handed them the food and the bill, however, they pulled out a knife and demanded any money he was carrying. 

The courier escaped uninjured, though the two men got away with the stolen money.

It is as yet unknown which company the courier worked for.

Police are investigating the incident.

The attack comes alongside the rise of several new food delivery services in Malta, some which run all day and night.

What do you think of this attack?

