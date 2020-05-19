Food Aid Project Receives Impressive €50,000 Donation To Help Vulnerable Families

An international pharmaceutical company with operations in Malta has stepped up and donated €50,000 to the Malta Trust Foundation in support of the Food Aid Project.

“Supporting our community has always been a strategic imperative for Novartis Malta,” says Frederik Halberg, general manager for Novartis Pharma Services in Malta.

“This donation will most certainly support our vision of social responsibility, especially towards those who are most vulnerable during this unfortunate time.”

Halberg went on to express his gratitude to The Malta Trust Foundation for their efforts and mission, which is aimed at providing effective relief to so many families in our community.

The Food Aid Project was established by The Malta Trust Foundation after it received an overwhelming number of requests from disadvantaged families who are among the worst hit in Malta by the COVID-19 economic crisis.

As the economic effects from the pandemic continue, more and more families are coming forward and asking for help.

Through this donation, the Foundation receives monetary donations or donations in kind, and distributes foodstuffs to families with no or low income who have been the worst-affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Indeed, when an individual, a couple or a family find themselves in a crisis – particularly one arising from situations where people’s income has been slashed due to the pandemic – we feel that it is our duty to provide aid on a national scale,” Halberg continued.

The donation comes from a COVID-19 Response Fund set up by Novartis to address global issues related to the ongoing pandemic.

In response to the donation, the Malta Trust Foundation thanked Novartis Malta for joining an overwhelming number of businesses and individuals who were coming forward to continue sustaining The Food Aid Project, which is currently helping more than 5,000 individuals.

