Fontana Parish Commemorates Nine Maltese Victims Of COVID-19 In Beautiful Candle Light Display

The Fontana Parish Church has created a beautiful display mourning the nine Maltese victims of COVID-19 and in tribute to Maltese front liners.

The touching candlelight display in front of the Fontana church formed the shape of a large heart and a cross with the age and date of the death of the victims written on the candles used in the display.

The church’s facade was also lit up white and red to represent the Maltese flag behind the heart and cross.

The incredible commemoration was a one-time event in line with the Sacred Heart feast.

It was organised by the Fontana Parish Church together with parish organizations and set up yesterday.

It is a truly touching way to remember those who lost their lives during one of the scariest times in Malta in recent history, as well as pay tribute to the doctors, nurses, cleaners and essential workers who fought so hard to keep us safe.

Share this story to pay tribute to Malta’s front liners and those who lost their lives during the pandemic