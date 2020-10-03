Folks, Stop Going Up To Foreign Food Couriers In Malta And Playing That Indian Song

د . إAEDSRر . س

An international trend that has unfortunately made its way to Malta has shown the ignorant side of some people when it comes to foreign food industry workers.

You’ve probably already seen it on TikTok – someone runs up to foreign-looking people and plays a crap version of Panjabi MC’s Mundian To Bach Ke, making them feel super awkward with the very evidently racist undertones of the “joke”.

Just check some of the other versions from abroad.

@portugiesischecurryHanis nid dörfe poste????????????????? Part 2##fy ##fyp ##fürdich ##tamil ##tamile ##schweiz♬ Dang Dang Dang Dang – Asian Plug

@complxonerPt.2 lol ##lol ##funny ##fyp ##fypchallenge ##my ##friends♬ Dang Dang Dang Dang – Asian Plug

The original sound, which was seemingly created by some drunk Brit in the back of his car, has gone global among edge-lords trying to score some points and get some TikTok clout with a little bit of ethnic-based humour.

And it’s reached the island, with one video uploaded in Malta posted alongside the comment: “Bolt food Pakistan” and the Pakistani flag.

Makes perfect sense… especially considering Panjabi MC is British Indian, and Pakistan and India are rival countries practically at war with each other. 

@gianni_bonnici11Bolt food Pakistan ???????? ##fyp ##funpage ##boltfood ##pakistan ##malta♬ Dang Dang Dang Dang – Asian Plug

We don’t know who needs to hear this but – if you were planning on running up on a group of foreign workers to play offensive ethnic songs while hashtagging the wrong country, maybe just don’t?

