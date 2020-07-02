‘Fly High Our Angel’: One-Year-Old Baby Emily Passes Away After Tough Fight With Cancer

Emily, the one-year-old Maltese baby who inspired the nation with her fight against cancer, has passed away.

“Dear Maltese and Gozitan brothers and sisters, with sadness we announce that our angel Emily has left us,” said Facebook page Social Channel.

Emily travelled to London last May where she successfully completed a tough surgery to remove a cancerous tumor in her abdomen.

“Thank you Emily, stay in our hearts. I love you, our angel, and I will never forget you.”

Emily’s mum took to Facebook to pay tribute to her late daughter.

“Fly and play with the beautiful angels like you Emily. You are now in a place without pain my darling. Thank you to everyone for all your prayers, I assure you that with it we had the strength and courage to keep fighting. Appreciate your children and the little things in life,” she said in a Facebook post.

“God bless us all and take care of Angel Emily.”

Emily had been diagnosed with Neuroblastoma about seven months ago.

She kept a brave face until the very end and will be sorely missed.

Rest In Peace, Emily.