‘Fly High Dear Friend’: Heartfelt Tributes Pour In For Mġarr Construction Victim 22-Year-Old Abel Ebube

The young man who was crushed by metal sheets while working in Mġarr has been identified as 22-year-old Nigerian Abel Ebube, a passionate football player and beloved member of his community.

Since his identity was revealed, tributes have poured in from fellow footballers to friends, showing just how much the 22-year-old was loved and will be missed.

In addition to being a talented football player, Ebube is said to have been a “well-educated” man with “great manners”.

Just days before his accident, Birżebbuġa Tigers Head Coach, Kris Bugeja, had offered Ebube a job at an ironmongery.

Ebube declined, saying that he had already found another job.

“If only I was able to change your destiny 10 days ago. Fly high dear friend may you rest in peace,” Bugeja said.

“One of the most humble, friendly and best football players I have ever met died today,” another post read.

Ebube had been playing in the Malta Amateur Football Association championship for several years, evening winning the title with the Birżebbuġa Tigers F.C.

He died on Wednesday after sheets of metal plates fell on him at work.

It is yet unclear what caused the horrible accident but a magisterial inquiry has been launched.

Rest in peace, Abel Ebube

