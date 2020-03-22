Floriana Youth Arrested After 24-Year-Old Valletta Man Stabbed Following Car Crash

A 24-year-old man from Valletta is being monitored at Mater Dei after suffering grievous stab injuries following a violent argument that broke out in the wake of a car crash. A 21-year-old youth from Floriana has been arrested in relation to this attack.

At around 12:30pm today, Valletta police officers were called in to handle an argument that had erupted in Mediterranean Street in Valletta where a knife was used.

On the scene, officers found a car crashed into two other parked cars and discovered that the driver of the car that crashed had been stabbed in the leg following the crash.

The injured driver was taken to the Floriana Health Centre, where members of the Rapid Intervention Unit were called in. They then took the injured youth to Mater Dei for further treatment, where his injury was confirmed to be grievous.

After further investigation, it turned out that the victim was driving in Mediterranean Street while another vehicle was driving through St Dominic’s Street. To avoid a car crash, the 24-year-old ended up crashing into two parked cars, and that’s when the argument broke out.

The victim was stabbed before the alleged aggressor ran away from the scene of the crime.

RIU officers began a search for the aggressor before finding him in a Floriana home. The 21-year-old was arrested and taken to Valletta police station for further questioning.

Valletta police officers are continuing their investigations.

