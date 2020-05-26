Floriana Celebrations Condemned As A ‘Slap In The Face Of Malta’s Health Workers And Vulnerable’ By Chamber Of Commerce

Malta’s Chamber of Commerce has condemned the wild celebrations in Floriana last night that saw social distancing rules go out the window to widespread public condemnation.

“The Chamber condemns the spontaneous celebrations that took place yesterday in connection with Floriana FC being awarded the Premiere football league title. The behaviour of the few hundred people who gathered on the Granaries yesterday was most irresponsible and deplorable,” they said.

They described the “lack of discipline” of the fans as “a slap in the face of the country’s health workers who for the last months have been working round the clock to control the situation to the best of their abilities, the vulnerable who for months have been sacrificing their quality of life, our businesses who shut down to protect their clients, and the rest of responsible society that has complied with the directives of the authorities.”

Last night’s victory celebrations received widespread condemnation by celebrities, citizens and health workers alike.

Floriana FC, who hadn’t won the Premier League since 1992, saw their fans gather at the Granaries and party hard together in energetic celebration before police dispersed crowds.

Police have yet to confirm whether any fines or arrests were made last night. It is currently a finable offence to be gathered in groups of more than six in pubic spaces.

The Chamber said last night’s actions could have long-lasting effects on the island’s health.

“The repercussions of these irresponsible acts are unthinkable, and risk throwing away months of sacrifices and hardships of an entire society, for the carelessness of a few,” they said.

Police enforcement, or the lack of it, was also highlighted in their statement.

“Enforcement last night also left much to be desired, as the lack of preparedness on the part of the authorities allowed the irresponsibility of the few to potentially jeopardize the achievement and sacrifice of the many,” the Chamber ended.

