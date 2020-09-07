د . إAEDSRر . س

Flight Forced To Emergency Land In Malta As Woman Gives Birth

A plane was forced to undertake an emergency landing at Malta International Airport after a woman started to give birth.

The Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul, Turkey to Bamako, Mali, was forced the make the landing after an eight-month pregnant woman’s water broke aboard the flight as it was near the island, TVM reported.

The plane landed just before 6pm yesterday evening and led to the usual six and a half hour flight being halted and the woman being given medical assistance in Malta.

