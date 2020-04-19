Fleeing Drug Dealer Collides With Police Car In Late Night Chase In Kalkara

A fleeing suspected drug dealer collided with an oncoming police car during a late night chase, the police have revealed.

At roughly 11:30pm in Kalkara yesterday evening, police began chasing a 20-year-old man from Kalkara who was driving a Toyota Corsa.

Two RIU police cars tried to block his path and the the car collided with one the vehicles.

After the crash, the man tried to run off towards the quay before being apprehended by officers.

A search uncovered he was carrying cocaine and heroin. He did not have drivers license and the car’s license plate had expired.

Police are investigating. The man will be charged in court later on today.