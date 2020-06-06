‘F**k You’: Gozo Channel Chairman Hurls Abuse At Teenage Maltese Activist As Migrants Land

Gozo Channel chairman Joe Cordina has hurled abuse at an 18-year-old Maltese activist who has been campaigning for migrants kept aboard private vessels to be brought to Malta.

“FUCK YOU,” Cordina told Xandru Cassar, after the young activist posted a Facebook status which thanked fellow activists for supporting his cause over the past few weeks.

This evening, Malta announced that it will take in an estimated 425 migrants who have been kept aboard four private boats for the past few weeks.

The government said it took this decision after commotions arose on board, which endangered the lives of the ships’ crew and the people on board who were working with the migrants “due to a lack of solidarity shown by other EU member states in terms of relocating them”