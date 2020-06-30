Five Things You Need To Keep In Mind If You Intend To Travel From Malta

Malta International Airport is ready to reopen its doors to travellers tomorrow after an unprecedented three-month pause in commercial activity. The past weeks have seen the team at MIA preparing the terminal building by installing even more hand sanitisers and signage reminding guests to keep safe distances, setting up and testing new technologies, and putting in place protective panels to limit unnecessary interactions. However, there are a number of things you need to keep in mind if you intend on passing through the hallowed halls of MIA according to the airport itself.

1. Say your goodbyes and hellos outside. Non-travelling guests will not be allowed to accompany or welcome travellers inside the terminal, so please say your goodbyes before entering the building and your hellos after exiting the terminal.

2. And you’ll need to wear a face mask or visor. You will need to wear a mask or visor inside the terminal. Only children who are under six years of age and people having a valid medical reason are exempt from wearing face masks or visors. Given that face masks should be changed every four hours, it is important to pack enough masks in your hand luggage for the duration of your journey. While there are around 120 sanitising stations around the terminal, it is recommended to keep a small bottle of hand sanitiser handy.

3. Keep safe distances in accordance with the signs. While it is recommended to keep safe distances as indicated by the signage and floor markings installed around the terminal, members of the same household will be allowed to travel together in a group.

4. Plan ahead by at least two and a half hours. Be sure to arrive at the terminal at least 2.5 hours before your flight departure time. This will allow you enough time for all airport processes including check-in and security screening as well as for COVID-related procedures such as thermal screening. Should you be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms on the day of your travels, please act responsibly and postpone your trip.

5. Food and retail shops will remain accessible. While the passenger journey has been reorganised in order to avoid the crossing of paths of passengers and visitors, the retail and food and beverage offering will remain unchanged. A team of specially trained front-liners, wearing blue high-visibility vests for easy identification, will be roaming the terminal to provide assistance and reassurance to guests so that they may feel at ease as they travel through Malta International Airport despite the many changes.